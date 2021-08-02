Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $636,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after acquiring an additional 34,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $476.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $480.95. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

