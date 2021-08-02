Marshall Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,500.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 196,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 39,241 shares in the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $285.97 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $216.85 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.24.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

