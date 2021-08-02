Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN opened at $695.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $279.83 and a one year high of $697.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $612.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.