Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $143.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.55. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.70 and a 52 week high of $147.30.

