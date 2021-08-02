Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 13,013 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,013 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 86.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,941,000 after purchasing an additional 306,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,270,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,712,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 523,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.15. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

