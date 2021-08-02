Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 13,916 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 13,916 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $68.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.15. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.13.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

