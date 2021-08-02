Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. Mastercard posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.44.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $385.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,662 shares of company stock valued at $181,789,449. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 20.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 14.5% during the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $67,039,000. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

