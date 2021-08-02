Max Royde Purchases 3,000 Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) insider Max Royde purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,880 ($3,762.74).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Max Royde bought 10,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($11,235.96).

Shares of CNIC opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Monday. CentralNic Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.87. The stock has a market cap of £243.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on CentralNic Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

CentralNic Group Company Profile

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

