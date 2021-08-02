MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report $220.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear reported sales of $156.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $850.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $828.08 million to $864.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $943.33 million, with estimates ranging from $869.43 million to $986.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

MXL traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $49.24. 21,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,951.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after acquiring an additional 345,907 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MaxLinear by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in MaxLinear by 21.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

