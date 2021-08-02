MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.91.

MXL stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $564,544.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $416,257.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,849.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,384. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $2,635,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in MaxLinear by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in MaxLinear by 2,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 99,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in MaxLinear by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

