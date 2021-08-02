MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.58. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $179,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $41,691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 526,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in MaxLinear by 21.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

