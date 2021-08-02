McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 40.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $241.44. 27,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.91. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $193.59 and a one year high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.