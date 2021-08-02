McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $264.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $253.00 to $264.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.72.

NYSE:MCD opened at $242.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $191.64 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

