McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $266.00 at Truist

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by Truist from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s stock opened at $242.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.91. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $191.64 and a 52 week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

