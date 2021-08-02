McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $262.00 at Robert W. Baird

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $262.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.72.

NYSE:MCD opened at $242.71 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $191.64 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.91. The company has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

