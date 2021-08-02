MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Down 30.5% in July

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,300 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 424,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MedAvail stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.20. 472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,905. The firm has a market cap of $266.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $34.56.

Get MedAvail alerts:

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 291.15% and a negative return on equity of 70.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the first quarter valued at $7,205,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in MedAvail by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 229,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 166,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MedAvail by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 76,498 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in MedAvail by 121.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.