Medifast (MED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Medifast (NYSE:MED) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter. Medifast has set its FY 2021 guidance at 12.690-14.140 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $12.69-$14.14 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Medifast to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MED opened at $285.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a 52 week low of $139.59 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

