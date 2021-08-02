MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives $7.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get MediWound alerts:

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $3.80 on Friday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $103.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 7.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MediWound by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 24.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 364,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.