MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives $7.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $3.80 on Friday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $103.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 7.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MediWound by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 24.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 364,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
