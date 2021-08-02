MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Update

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,275,400 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the June 30th total of 2,127,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.2 days.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $6.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $7.91.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

