Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.54

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 4007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34.

About Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.