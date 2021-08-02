Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MERC. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,752. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.81. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 81.5% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mercer International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Mercer International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

