Mercer International’s (MERC) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $21.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $11.59 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.81. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $767.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 1.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

