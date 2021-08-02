Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Get Meridian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. Meridian had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 26.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Meridian during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Meridian by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Meridian during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian (MRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.