Meridian Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $48.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a market cap of $151,435.12 and approximately $48.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.16 or 0.00390708 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001267 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.42 or 0.00857232 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Meridian Network

LOCK is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

