Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.47.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $30,591.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,423 shares of company stock worth $826,342. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,070,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,641.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 216,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,270.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 80,726 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,902,000 after acquiring an additional 711,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $516,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

