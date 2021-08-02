MetaHash (MHC) Price Tops $0.0120

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $32.52 million and $716,979.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00046253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00103334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00139345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,903.85 or 1.00140633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.39 or 0.00853010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,872,005,954 coins and its circulating supply is 2,702,270,945 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.