Metaverse ETP (ETP) Achieves Market Cap of $10.50 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $10.50 million and approximately $109,828.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.82 or 0.06445795 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00128251 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,749,550 coins and its circulating supply is 78,749,452 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

