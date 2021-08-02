Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON MTRO opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £165.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.01.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

