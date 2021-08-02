Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON MTRO opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £165.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.01.
Metro Bank Company Profile
