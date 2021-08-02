Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of MBNKF opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $115.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.13.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

