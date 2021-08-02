Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to C$68.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

MTRAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Get Metro alerts:

OTCMKTS:MTRAF traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.92. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.50. Metro has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $51.92.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.