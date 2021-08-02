Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s previous close.

MRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra increased their price objective on Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.33.

Shares of TSE MRU traded up C$0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$64.70. 505,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00. The stock has a market cap of C$15.91 billion and a PE ratio of 19.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$59.85. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$52.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.25.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

