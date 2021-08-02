Michael Iddon Sells 19,762 Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Stock

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total transaction of £94,462.36 ($123,415.68).

Michael Iddon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Michael Iddon sold 46,441 shares of Pets at Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £205,269.22 ($268,185.55).

PETS opened at GBX 475.20 ($6.21) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,379.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. Pets at Home Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 268 ($3.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 520 ($6.79). The company has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PETS. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Shore Capital increased their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pets at Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 505 ($6.60).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

