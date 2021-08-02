Microchip Technology (MCHP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2022 guidance at 1.850-1.950 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MCHP stock opened at $143.12 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Shares of Microchip Technology are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

