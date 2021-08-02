Micromines Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Micromines has a market cap of $57,118.96 and approximately $51.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Micromines has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One Micromines coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00046570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00103496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00139070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,704.24 or 0.99737313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.72 or 0.00840822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Micromines

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

