Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 76.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,873 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 60,718 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.6% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Microsoft by 839.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $284.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $290.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.48.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

