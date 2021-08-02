MicroVision (MVIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 85.01% and a negative net margin of 711.00%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -137.70 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. MicroVision has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

