Millennium Management LLC Buys 174,647 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 114.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 327,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,647 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Equity Commonwealth worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 672.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 245,755 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 34.0% in the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 197,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 49,970 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 71.3% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 124,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51,804 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 5.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,314.50 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.13.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

