Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165,406 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.36 on Monday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.