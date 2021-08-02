Millennium Management LLC Has $8.71 Million Holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 23.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 686,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,931,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 425,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,277,000 after acquiring an additional 254,049 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,771 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 947,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 81,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVRO opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $307.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. Analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

