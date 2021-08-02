Millennium Management LLC Makes New $8.40 Million Investment in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 841,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:NVSAU opened at $9.98 on Monday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.