Millennium Management LLC Makes New $8.61 Million Investment in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 830,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of RLX Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,513,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,393,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RLX opened at $4.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

