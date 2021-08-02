Millennium Management LLC Sells 351,271 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 62.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 351,271 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NJR opened at $38.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NJR. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

