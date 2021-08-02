Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 881,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.71% of Arko as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter worth about $2,850,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ ARKO opened at $8.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. Arko Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

