Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stock Position Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $80.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.27. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

