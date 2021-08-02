Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Minerva in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRVSY opened at $6.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58. Minerva has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

