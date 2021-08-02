Mist Trading Down 26.6% This Week (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Mist coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mist has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00055059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.51 or 0.00797691 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00090225 BTC.

About Mist

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

