Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in July

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

MTLHY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Mitsubishi Chemical had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Chemical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

