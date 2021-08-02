Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

MC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,481. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $60.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.