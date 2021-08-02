Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will announce $2.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $10.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $11.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $11.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.87.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.60. The company had a trading volume of 602,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $78.93 and a 52-week high of $231.80.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $905,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 395,400.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

