Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $284.00 at Mizuho

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $273.00 to $284.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.66.

Shares of MOH opened at $273.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $273.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.12.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,617,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

